BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 7% Lower This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $29,695.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and CoinEgg. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026183 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006192 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,765,835 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

