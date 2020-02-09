BlackCoin One Day Volume Hits $22,851.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin and Upbit. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $22,851.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026442 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006277 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,764,508 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

