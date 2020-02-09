Blackmoon Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Tidex. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $145.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.