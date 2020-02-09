BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,789,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,197,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,609,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $555.74 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $556.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.