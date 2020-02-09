Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 1.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $98,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BXMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. 907,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,990. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

