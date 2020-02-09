BlitzPredict Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $120,827.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004351 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006013 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

