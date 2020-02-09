Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $2.91 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00028833 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and $79,727.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,538,939 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

