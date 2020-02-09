Blockport Price Tops $0.0358 on Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $6,085.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockport

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

