BlockStamp Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $41.73 million and approximately $112,991.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00015715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000545 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003491 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000724 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,761,409 coins and its circulating supply is 26,218,443 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

