BLOCKv Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $635.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

