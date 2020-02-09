Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $2.38 million and $332,331.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,989,391 tokens. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

