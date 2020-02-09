BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to post sales of $865.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.90 million to $880.32 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $859.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BMC Stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMCH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.93.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

