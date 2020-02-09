BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.81 ($63.73).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.83 ($60.27) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.90.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

