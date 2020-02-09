Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$38.09 and a 12 month high of C$49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$383,476.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

