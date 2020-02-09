Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,798.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $259,302.00 and approximately $219,798.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.34 or 0.05802401 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

