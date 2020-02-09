Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.8% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

