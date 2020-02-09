BOLT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.