Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.78 Million

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to report $78.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $308.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $314.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $364.35 million, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $374.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

BCEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

