Bonpay (BON) Achieves Market Cap of $109,442.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and C-CEX. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $109,442.00 and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.