BonusCloud (BXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $627.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $627.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,972,439,477 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

