Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 5.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Booking worth $435,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

BKNG stock traded down $51.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,909.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,312. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,007.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,964.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

