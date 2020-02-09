Boolberry 1-Day Volume Tops $20,721.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Boolberry has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $20,721.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Boolberry Coin Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

