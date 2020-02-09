BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $26,796.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,819,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 778,327,810 tokens. BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

