Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 800,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,535. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

