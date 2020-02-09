BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $28,419,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $11,342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $10,636,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,562. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.