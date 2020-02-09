BOScoin (BOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.39 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $6.39 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046208 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,225,157,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,352,703 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.