Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,715 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.19 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

