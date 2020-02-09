Bottos Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinEgg, LBank and Bibox. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $506,746.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $585.71 or 0.05813776 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00040056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Bibox, IDEX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

