Bottos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $477,222.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Bibox, Gate.io and BigONE. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $477,222.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bibox, OTCBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

