Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Bounty0x has a market cap of $302,749.00 and approximately $6,145.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.