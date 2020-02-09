BoutsPro Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $156,285.00 and $32,750.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

