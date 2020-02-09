BQT (BQTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $122,888.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, BQT has traded 102.8% higher against the US dollar. One BQT token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market cap of $6.26 million and $122,888.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.90 or 0.05812388 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00129794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039404 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003107 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,829,088 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

