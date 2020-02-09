Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $42,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,552 shares of company stock valued at $285,887. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 79.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 346.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 102,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 93,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

