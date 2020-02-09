Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.50 ($4.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BRW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 358.40 ($4.71). 345,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 332.98. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

In other news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

