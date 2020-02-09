Brickblock (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Brickblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.65 million and $22.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00081367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,177.26 or 1.00443439 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000619 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

