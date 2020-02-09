Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Financial Survey

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and QEP Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.93 billion 0.36 -$1.01 billion ($0.17) -17.12

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals and QEP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 12 1 3.08 QEP Resources 1 7 3 0 2.18

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $25.08, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 131.96%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals N/A N/A N/A QEP Resources -47.59% 0.30% 0.14%

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. QEP Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. QEP Resources pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Brigham Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

