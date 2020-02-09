Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.76. The stock had a trading volume of 223,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $169.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

