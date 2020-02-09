Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BSIG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

BSIG stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 273,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $887.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,874,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

