Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.6% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 65,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 13,093,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

