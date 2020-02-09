Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAON.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 931.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AAON by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 66,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. AAON has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.93.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

