Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to announce $594.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $647.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of ALSN opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,386,000 after purchasing an additional 380,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

