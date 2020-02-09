Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.79. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 32,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,760. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

