Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 850,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,550. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

