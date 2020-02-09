Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $4.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings per share of $4.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.14 and the lowest is $4.50. Humana reported earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $18.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $22.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Humana by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $353.26 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

