Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 99,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,289. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $373.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

