Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report $4.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.56 and the lowest is $4.40. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $4.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $19.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.27 to $19.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.98 to $22.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total value of $2,133,689.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $387.69 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

