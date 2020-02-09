Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to Post $2.98 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 265,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,815,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $385.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.87 and its 200-day moving average is $356.47. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $294.81 and a fifty-two week high of $393.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

