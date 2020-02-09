Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to Post $2.98 EPS

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 265,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,815,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $385.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.87 and its 200-day moving average is $356.47. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $294.81 and a fifty-two week high of $393.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply