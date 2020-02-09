Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $3.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.73. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $14.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.26. 385,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 151,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

