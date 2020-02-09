Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $119.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.89 million to $120.04 million. 8X8 reported sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $443.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $444.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $544.00 million, with estimates ranging from $530.60 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

