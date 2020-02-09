Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 148,087 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.